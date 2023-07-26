Mary Lynn Niblack-Manley
TYLER — Mary Lynn Niblack Manley, known as Mimi her whole life, passed away on July 20th, 2023 at the age of 73. She was born in May 20th, 1950 and spent most of her life living in Tyler Texas. She was actively involved with First Presbyterian Church of Tyler and the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ellen Niblack, her brother Robert Niblack and nephews Tray and Robby Niblack, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of her family. She is survived by her son and daughter in law William and Meredith Manley, and two Grandchildren Preston and Caleb. A special thank you to Larry Stephens of Tyler who acted as a faithful friend and colleague of Mimi’s over the past decade of her life. Family and Friends are invited to attend Mimi’s memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of Tyler on Wednesday, July 26th at 10:00am with reception to follow at the church. Her visitation will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on July 25th from 5pm to 7pm.