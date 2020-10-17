Mary Lynn Dotson

A service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Bro. Wayne Thompson will officiate. Mary Lynn will be laid to rest at Meador Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Mary Lynn was a charter member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church in Rusk. She was the valedictorian of Gallatin in 1950. She worked in the banking industry for 40 years and retired from First State Bank in Rusk in 1992. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her children. She was a faithful Christian woman who was loved by many. She was blessed with lots of love in her life.
Preceded in death by her husband Joe Littlejohn whom she was married to for over 44 years until his death in 2001. Also preceded in death by husband Homer Higgins until his death in 2007, and husband Gene Dotson until his death in 2016, parents, Bonnie and Frankie Pippin; sister, Joyce Nell Sanford; and brother-in-law, Jimmie Sanford.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Donna Lynn Littlejohn of Rusk; son, Don Kelly Littlejohn of Rusk; her sisters, Nancy Thompson and husband Wayne, and Patsy Wood and husband Jerry; and brother, Ronald Pippin and wife Nelda.
Pallbearers will be Michael Pippin, David Pippin, Chris Wood, Brent Thompson, Paul Littlejohn, Larry Littlejohn and Jay Sanford.