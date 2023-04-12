Mary Lucy Darby Taylor
JACKSONVILLE — Mary Lucy Darby Taylor, 91, entered her heavenly home on April 6, 2023. She and her twin sister were born on June 8, 1931, to parents Lorraine and Odie Burks Darby in Wood County, Texas. After her mother’s death two years later, Virgil and Gladys Talley became her loving second parents. On February 11, 1950, Mary married Ernest Lee Taylor. They resided in Jacksonville, Texas and joined Central Baptist Church shortly after their marriage.
Mary graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1948. She attended the Federal Business Institute in Tyler, Texas where she met her husband, Ernest. She began her 74 year walk of faith at Trinity Baptist Church in Tyler on April 17, 1949.
Mary started college when her daughters were in school. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree of education in 1969 from Stephen F. Austin University, attending classes while her children were in school and carpooling with a group of women to Nacogdoches.
Mary began a long and rewarding career in the Jacksonville Independent School District as a teacher and later as an educational diagnostician. She retired as Director of Special Education in 1991.
She was a historian and an active member of the Daughters of American Revolution and Daughters of the Confederacy. She served on various committees and offices in the Wednesday Study Club and Retired Teachers.
Most importantly, she had a servant’s heart. She taught Sunday School for 67 years at Central Baptist Church to adults, youth, and children. She led Vacation Bible School, Women’s Missionary Union, and served as a camp counselor for children and youth. She was an active member of the LLL group and editor of their newsletter.
In her spare time, Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for others. She compiled three cookbooks. She was an avid reader, seamstress and enjoyed traveling - mission trips, historical locations, and visits to family. Her passing leaves a void in many lives, but her legacy of giving and teaching others will live on in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing her.
She would want everyone to read and study God’s Word faithfully and talk (pray) to God every day. “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.” Psalm 119.11
She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Lee Taylor, her parents, her beloved second parents, a brother and 2 sisters. Survivors include daughters: Dianne Patterson, Suzanne Massey, and Mary Elaine Taylor. She is also survived by her twin sister, Mattie Lou Conway. Mary was the proud and loving grandmother of six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mary Lucy Darby is scheduled for 1 p.m, Friday, April 14, 2023 at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville with Rev. Steve Edwards officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mixon Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
The family wants to acknowledge our sincere appreciation to her caregivers.
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church Children’s Ministry (1909 E. Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.)