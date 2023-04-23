Mary Love Berryman
TYLER — Mary Love Hayley Berryman, 90, of Tyler passed away in her sleep on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Tyler, Texas and is now at home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Tyler with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. There will be a graveside service following at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday April 24, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.
Mary Love was born November 12, 1932, in Ballinger, Texas to Holiday Henry & Mamie Ray Preston Hayley. She graduated from Tyler High School, attended Baylor, and graduated from Tyler Junior College. She married Hoyt Newton Berryman Jr. in 1951. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom.
Mary Love was an active member of First Baptist Church, Tyler. She was involved in all areas of Women’s Missionary Union, served as church archivist, participated in mission trips: Nepal, Mexico, Germany, Austria, Kenya, St Lucia, Brazil, and Alaska teaching quilting. She began ‘Sew Day’ in the Craft Room. Mary Love served on the Timberline Baptist Camp Board. She was selected Baptist Woman of the month by WMU “Royal Service” magazine.
She was an avid genealogist, a member of: East Texas Genealogical Society, Smith County Historical Society, Mary Tyler Chapter of DAR, Daughters of 1812, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Daughters of the Founders and Patriots of America, and Tyler Woman’s Forum.
Mary Love was a loving wife and mother. She was “Mama Love” to her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren (& many others). Mary Love was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Hoyt Newton Berryman Jr, her parents, and brother Holiday Hayley Jr. She is survived by daughter/sister-in-law and husband, Sandy and Geary Allen of Dallas, their daughters, Andrea and Kimberly; son and daughter-in law, Leslie and Barbara Berryman of Troup, their children, Lee, Michelle, and Ben; daughter and son-in-law, Marinda “Mindy” and Robert Watson of Flint, their daughters, Hayley, and Holly; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family expresses our thanks to Prestige Estates Assisted Living for their loving care of Mary Love during her last years. Memorial gifts can be made to First Baptist Church Tyler, Texas - for Future Renovations.