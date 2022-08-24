Mary Louise Hall
TYLER — Graveside services for Mary Louise Hall, 97, of the Swan Community, are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Dover Cemetery in Lindale Texas.
Ms. Hall passed away August 22, 2022 in Tyler Texas.
Mary Louise Hall was born July 21, 1925 in Marshall Texas to Bradie and Gertrude Williams. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1943 and worked for a brief time at Ellis Pottery. She married the love of her life, Lonnie P. Hall, on May 15, 1948 and they were happily married for 54 years before his death in 2004. Together they had three children, Lynda, Georgia, and Mark.
She was a homemaker who loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and everyone loved spending time at her house playing card games and enjoying time together.
In addition to her parents and husband, her daughter, Georgia Lynn Keller, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Williams, and sisters, Gertie Fay Williams and Clara Mae Huff.
Survivors include Lynda Gayle Malone, and husband Jerry Malone of Flint; Mark Stephen Hall of Carrollton; Grandchildren, Glen Keller of Tyler, Amy Saenz and husband Danny Saenz of Tyler, and Michael Malone of Dallas. Great-grandchildren include, Lauren Keller, Madison Keller, Tyler Keller, Jaxsyn Saenz, and Brooklyn Saenz.
Visitation will be held, Wednesday, August 24, 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler Texas.