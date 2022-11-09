Mary Lou Waeyaert
WHITEHOUSE — Mary Behnke Waeyaert was born March 30, 1944, to Herman and Ruth Behnke in Dubuque, Iowa. She met and married Edward John Feiler of Peosta, Iowa, the love of her life. Their Daughter, Lisa Ann, was born in 1969, and they were a happy family until his untimely death in 1972. Mary eventually met and married Ron Waeyaert and subsequently moved to Texas.
In Texas, Mary worked at T.I.S.D. in Tyler and spent the next twenty-five years employed in school food service where she delighted in being around the children. Mary always enjoyed sewing, both for herself and Lisa. She collected birdhouses and crosses, and her constant companions were Rusty, Dusty and JoJo, her faithful dogs. She and her dear lady friends frequently had lunch dates to local restaurants to celebrate birthdays, milestones and their friendship. She was faithful in her attendance at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Tyler for many years and had a strong love for her Savior, knowing that He would always be the anchor in her life.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Montgomery and her husband, Michael of Teague; brother, Bob Behnke and wife, Shirley; brother, Joe Behnke all Dubuque, Iowa; her good friend Ron Waeyaert; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward; her parents, Herman and Ruth; her sisters, Marita Kipper and Diane Frick of Iowa. Mary will be laid to rest in Dubuque, with her husband, Edward and her parents.
Services in Tyler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffery Craft officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.