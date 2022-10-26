Mary Lou Bishop
TYLER — Mary Lou Charles Bishop passed away quietly in her home in Tyler, Texas on October 17, 2022 with much of her family by her side. She was 94 years young.
She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 14, 1928 to Elam and Elane (“Eileen”) Charles. Mary Lou grew up in Dallas, Texas and graduated from Sunset High School in May 1945.
Mary Lou married William “Bill” W. Bishop on January 26, 1952, and they remained married for 57 years until his death in May 2009. They resided in Fort Worth, Lubbock and Dallas before moving to Houston, and then Midland to raise their family. She moved to Tyler in 2014 to be close to her daughter. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend. She had a calm demeanor, quick wit and was full of love. She took great pride in the successes of her children and grandchildren. She loved playing bridge and poker with her friends and family. She loved good Mexican food and a margarita to wash it down. She had great love for pets, especially her dog, Molly, who was her constant companion after the death of her husband. Also, she had a great fondness for elephants and owns close to eighty elephant collectible pieces. Her family and friends will greatly miss her.
Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Gene and wife Leslie, John and wife Winifred, Michael and wife Jeanette; daughter, Jane Rickman and husband John; grandchildren, Mary Bishop, Clayton Bishop and wife Samantha, Jesse Rickman and wife Jessica, Jordan Bishop, Emily Rickman and Sarah Bishop; great granddaughter Lainey Rose Rickman; brother-in-law Bill Teeter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her niece, Judy Richards, who cared for her so lovingly and to her other wonderful caregivers Mary Lou Clayton, Roberta Pace and Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to WWF (World Wildlife Fund), ASPCA or a charity of your choice.
A burial for Mary will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4616 N Big Spring St, Midland, Texas 79705. Following the burial will be a funeral service at 4:00 PM at Ellis Resthaven Funeral Home, 4616 N Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas 79705.
