Mary Lee Seedle Steger
TYLER — Mary Lee Seedle Steger, RN, of Tyler, Texas went home to be with her Lord June 8, 2021. Ms. Steger, the eldest of 5 children, was born December 20, 1940, in Jackson, Mississippi. She died in Athens, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Reverend Eugene C. Steger; her parents, Charles William and Mary Lou Seedle; and sister, Kathy Seedle Love. She leaves behind three sons, Richard Rian Steger and wife Florence of Kaufman, Phillip Todd Steger of Lindale, and John Eugene Steger and wife Melissa of Gibsonia, PA; two sisters, Elaine Sellman and husband Steve of Annandale, MD, and Charlene Seedle of Brighton, CO; and brother, Charles Randall Seedle of Wake Village; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren; and many friends.
Ms. Steger was a retired nurse and school nurse at John Tyler schools, but she retained her interest in nursing until the end. She loved to travel and made several trips abroad to Europe and the Holy Land. Her interests included swimming and many mission trips to Louisiana. She also loved to play bridge with her buddies.
She will be missed.
Services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Burial will follow service at 12:00 p.m. at Lakeview Methodist Preachers Cemetery in Palestine.