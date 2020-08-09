Mary Lacy Taylor
TYLER — went home to her Heavenly father July 26th. She was born Dec. 23rd, 1946 in Kilgore. She attended Chapel Hill High School as Mary Mathis, then became owner/operator of The Hair Place located on Old Troup Hwy, Tyler. For many years her warm smile, gracious manor and caring spirit was present for all who entered her doors. She had to retire due to health problems which was a real disappointment, she loved her clients.
She was preceded in death by parents Dee & Ruth Mathis & brother Danny Mathis of Tyler.
She is survived by husband Kenneth E. Taylor, Son, Larry Brady, grandson Maximus Brady, sister, Jeri Lynn Curtis all of Tyler, Aunt Marie Haskins of Lufkin and many friends who will miss her fun, adventuress, sweet personality dearly. Save us a seat!
