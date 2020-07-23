Mary L. Harp
TYLER — Mary Louise Barrett Harp, age 87, of Tyler, Texas passed away on May 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at Stewart Funeral Home in Tyler, TX.
She spent her career as a teacher and educational diagnostician in the public school system and retired from both Louisiana and Texas. She was a member of Fairwood United Methodist Church in Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, T.Y. Harp, Jr., her parents and one brother and sister. She is survived by her children, Thomas Young (Tammie) Harp III of Canton, Dorothy Janice Harp of Tyler and William Robert (Kathy) Harp of Texarkana, TX; and three grandchildren, Nicholas Young, Thomas Young IV, and Hayley Elizabeth Harp. She is survived by three brothers, Errol, Kenneth and John Barrett; and three sisters, Lela Pickett, Laura Pasqua and Gloria Roebuck as well numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairwood United Methodist Church at 1712 Old Omen Road, Tyler, TX 75701 or a charity of your choice.
Her ashes will be interred at a private ceremony in the Harp Cemetery in Mer Rouge, Louisiana, on September 5, 2020.
