Mary L. Greene
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary L. Greene, 80 of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Dale Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Marshall Johnson serving as eulogist. *MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE ARE REQUIRED* Burial will follow in Harper Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Greene was born on July 11, 1940 and transitioned on October 27, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Monday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.

