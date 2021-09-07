Mary Katherine Hammond
TYLER — Mary Katherine Clarke Hammond, 93, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2021. She was born in DeQuincy, LA on October 24, 1927, to her parents Clara Louise Lyons and Joseph Regnald Clarke.
She married Granville S. Hammond in 1950 and spent most of her younger adult years raising her children. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor and taught English classes at St. Patrick School in the late 60s and early 70s, prior to joining the Bishop Lynch High School faculty as a history teacher. She and her husband of 59 years were actively involved in their children’s activities and numerous community endeavors, including Boy Scout Troop 890, Girl Scouts, Youth Fellowship at Lake Highlands Methodist Church, AFS, Lake Highlands Orchestra Club, and Lake Highlands Women’s League.
Having professed her faith at the age of 9, Mary was baptized at First Baptist Church in DeQuincy, LA. She became a Methodist in 1956 at West University Methodist Church in Houston. She became a member at Marvin UMC in the late 1980s after her husband retired and they relocated from Dallas to Tyler. She was a member and teacher of the Century Class and more recently the Pairs and Parents Sunday School class. She worked on the church Archives for years and organized a massive amount of cookies and desserts for the annual Mission Week. Mary was known to pour her heart and energy into family, friends, and many worthwhile causes.
Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Granville S. Hammond, oldest son, Granville Clarke Hammond, four siblings, and one nephew. Survivors include her son, Gary Hammond (Catherine) of Bonney Lake, WA, daughter, Lisa Hammond (Andrew Thacker) of Dallas, daughter, Rita Kendall of Grapevine, daughter-in-law, Monica Hammond of San Marcos; her adored grandchildren who knew her as Nonnie, Derrick Hammond (Beth), Nicole Hammond (DeLeana Guerrero), Patrick Hammond, D. Brooks Kendall (Helen), Andrew Kendall (Adrian), and Joseph Kendall (Kendall); and her five precious great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Her life will be celebrated Wednesday, September 8th, in the sanctuary at Marvin United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Baker and Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. A private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to: Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin, Tyler, Texas 75702 or University of Mary Hardin Baylor, UMHB Box 8428, 900 College Street, Belton, Texas 76513, Attn: Grant and Mary Hammond Endowed Scholarship Fund.