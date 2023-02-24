Mary “Janie” Puckett
EAST MOUNTAIN — Funeral services for Mary “Janie” Puckett, 83, of East Mountain, will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10am at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Burial will follow at Barber Cemetery in Starrville. Janie passed away on February 21, 2023, in Tyler. Janie was born in Starrville, Texas on September 8, 1939. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and an Aunt Janie to many children that she cared for over the years. She was an amazing pianist who played in the church for decades. She was also a very giving and helpful person to those in need, especially her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Puckett and a sister, Iva Dell Newkirk. Janie is survived by a son; Joey Green and wife Debbie of Gladewater, granddaughter; Misti Daniel and husband Jason of Temple, and two great grandsons; Dillon and Nathan Daniel also of Temple. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.