Mary Jane Fitzgerald
TYLER — On November 8, 2021, Mary Jane Fitzgerald went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Mary Jane was born March 13, 1955 in Waco and lived in nearby McGregor, where her father taught school. Circumstances led the family to move to Tyler and then finally Brownsboro. Mary Jane attended school at Brownsboro Elementary, Junior High, and High School. She was a good student and pursued interests in band and theater and made lifelong friends. She graduated from BHS and went on to attend Tyler Junior College where she studied courses related to Metal Building Drafting and education. She earned her AA degree from TJC and then was accepted into Texas A&M University. At TAMU, she continued her studies in drafting and industrial education. In December of 1977, she was awarded a BAAS with a teaching certificate. After college, she made her career as Metal Building and Structural Drafter. Her career as a drafter spanned 44 years and,at the time of her death, was employed at East Texas Canopy in Whitehouse. Her career took her to live in many cities in Texas, which include Houston, Dallas, and Denison. Mary Jane was very funny and loved to laugh. She was at her happiest when spending time with her family and relatives whenever gatherings were held. She was a loyal and loving person who had great faith in the Lord and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Preston Fitzgerald. Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Fitzgerald; sisters Ann (Robert) Baggett and Nancy Fitzgerald; and nephew, John Baggett. Graveside service will be held at Chandler Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m.