Mary Jane Bryant Smith
TYLER — Graveside services for Mary Jane Bryant Smith, 81, of Tyler, will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Hawkins City Cemetery under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Mrs. Smith passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her residence.
Mary Jane was born October 5, 1939, in Anna, Texas to the late Josiah Bryant and Annabelle Hendricks Bryant. She married Don Smith, her high school sweetheart on December 28, 1962 and together raised a loving family. Mary Jane was an elementary teacher and her career spanned from the Duncanville ISD and Dallas ISD and she retired from teaching with the First Presbyterian Pre-school in Tyler. Mary Jane and her husband attended Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. She loved spending time with family and was lovingly referred to as “JJ” by her grandchildren. She will not be forgotten by the loving family and many friends she leaves behind.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 58 years Don Smith of Tyler; children, Russell Smith and wife Kelley of Tyler; Renee Hood and husband Kelly of Tyler; and Roseann McDonald and husband Tommy of Salem, Virginia; brother, Kelly Bryant and wife Sheila; sisters; Patsy Wells, Joanne Turner and husband Malcom, Carolyn Eitel, Martha Rice and husband James, Cindy Spivey and husband Chuck, and Karen Cobb; grandchildren, Jackson Woodard, Savannah Jane McDonald, Harrison Woodard, MaryClaire Woodard, Conner Smith, Charlie McDonald, and Abigail Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marketplace Chaplains Foundation, 2001 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 3200, Plano, Texas 75075
