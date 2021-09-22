Mary Iva James Lavender
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Mary Iva James Lavender (Maw Maw), 83, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Preston Lindsey will be officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mixon Cemetery in Mixon with a reception to follow at the First Baptist Church of Mixon.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Mrs. Lavender passed away on September 19, 2021. She was born in Normangee, TX on February 17, 1938. Mary was a homemaker, farmer, seamstress and a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Charlie and Ethel James; husband, Melvin Lavender; son, Marcus Lavender; daughter, Meredith Riggs; and six brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her son, Mike Lavender and wife Alicia of Taylors Chapel; and her grandchildren Michael Paul Lavender, Matthew Lavender, Joseph Lavender, Alaina Brooks and husband Brandon, Heather Lavender, Austin Riggs, Adam Riggs, A.J. Riggs, Brandon Lavender, Bayleigh Lavender, Bethany Lavender and Kaitlin Lavender. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Lavender, Austin Riggs, A.J. Riggs, Adam Riggs, Brandon Brooks, Dakota Yeary, Michael Paul Lavender and Matthew Lavender.