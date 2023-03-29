Mary Helen Nance Campbell
TYLER — Mary Helen Nance Campbell passed from this life on March 27, 2023, sixteen days shy of her 102nd birthday. Mary Helen, or MH as she was known to all, lived a full and blessed life. MH met and married the love of her life, Bailey Campbell, on October 19, 1993. MH & Bailey had a wonderful life together over the 29+ years of their marriage as they lived in Tyler, Texas, on a ranch in Lueders, Texas and in Sandpoint, Idaho. Their later years were spent together in Tyler where together they have generously donated to many worthy causes, in particular to those located in Limestone County. The Campbells have generously donated to the Limestone Medical Center Foundation and were the cornerstone gift for the construction of the Mary Helen Nance Community Center in Thornton, Texas.
Mary Helen Nance was born to Louie and Bertha Nance on April 12, 1921 in Thornton, Texas. She and her three brothers were raised on the family farm in Thornton where they all learned the value of hard work and the value of working with others to accomplish a common goal. MH went to Durham Draughn Business College in Austin, Texas on a scholarship. Her career included clerking for the State Legislature, working in the Secretary of State’s office, the Governor’s office and ultimately forming a law practice with her first husband in 1947 where they practiced law in Liberty, Texas until his death in 1987.
Mary Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, C. A. Miles, Jr., brothers, Walker P. Nance, Billy J. Nance and C. Wayne Nance. MH is survived by her husband, Bailey F. Campbell and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Mary Helen Nance Community Center in Thornton, Texas from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the Thornton Cemetery. Prior to visitation she will lie in state Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at Stewart Family Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas.
The family would like to thank the kind and loving caregivers of Home Instead, Home-Aid Caregivers and The Hospice of East Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).