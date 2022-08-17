Mary Helen Johnston

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 102F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.