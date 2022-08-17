Mary Helen Johnston
PALESTINE — A Celebration of Life for Mary Helen Johnston, 95 of Palestine, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Bailey & Foster Funeral Chapel in Palestine with Dan Gold officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnston passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Palestine. She was born March 23, 1927 in Hondo, Texas to Homer and Nona Williams Roberts.
She moved to Prescott, Arizona at an early age and was graduated from Prescott High School in 1945.
She received her B.B.A. degree from Baylor University in 1949 and later was honored with an Honorary Doctor of Humanities in Las Peidras, Falcon in Venezuela for her work with both children and adults in the Evangelical Free Church. She later attended Baylor University for advanced studies and became a Certified Teacher in the Texas Public Schools. While overseas, she studied the Montessori system of education headquartered in London England, and later received advanced training in the Montessori system with her daughter in Memphis, Tennessee. She had her own Montessori school in Libya and Saudi Arabia for pre-school children. After retirement in 1986, she attended the Jackson Mississippi Christian Counseling School and graduated a Certified Christian Counselor.
She married her college sweetheart, Walter Johnston, on November 24, 1949.
She spent 30+ years and traveled extensively - making eleven trips around the world with her family. In 1967, along with her two teen aged children, she was evacuated from Libya at the direction of the American Embassy and spent 6 weeks in Florence Italy with other dependants before being cleared to return to her home and husband in Marsa Brega.
After retirement from overseas living, she moved to Palestine with her husband where she volunteered in the Palestine Public School system and various Baptist churches for the next 20+ years, working exclusively with primary aged children and teaching reading using the Phonic System and technique.
She was a much moved wife, mother, teacher and friend. She will not be mourned because her place with Christ in Heaven is assured, but she will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.
She is survived by one son: Dr. Walter L. Johnston, Jr and wife Elise; one daughter: Mary Joanna Atkins and her husband Donald R. Atkins, Jr.; grandchildren: Jacob A. Atkins and wife Katie and Meredith Miller and husband Russell; great grandchildren Sean Atkins and Grace Miller; brother Charles Roberts: and various nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be all the dedicated Sunday School and Public School teachers she was privileged to serve with.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.
