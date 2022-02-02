Mary Gregg
JACKSONVILLE — Mary Gregg, a lifetime resident of Jacksonville, passed away at her home on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born on June 20, 1931 to John W. and Fannie Lightsey Haws.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Doug Wintermute, pastor of Jacksonville First United Methodist Church, will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Mary completed a 45-year banking career in 1994, beginning as a teller with Texas Bank & Trust Company, retiring from Wells Fargo Bank as an Executive Vice President. She served as a member of the Board of Directors of Texas Bank & Trust Company and its secretary for a period of 15 years. Mary served two terms as a Director of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and one year as its Board Chairman. She also served as a charter member of the Cherokee County Crisis Center, and was chosen as Citizen of the Year by Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce as well as Businesswoman of the Year by the Jacksonville Business and Professional Women’s Club. Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church serving as Church Treasurer, member of the Finance Committee and as member of the Administrative Board. In 2000, she served the remaining 13-month term as Cherokee County Commissioner, Precinct 1 after the death of her husband. She later sought and won an elected four-year term in 2005. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fannie Haws; husbands, Reginald Harris and Bob Gregg; brothers, Joe and Paul Haws; sister, Betty Ousley; and brother-in law, Bo Ousley.
Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her sister-in-law, Wanda Haws of Jacksonville; nephew, Mark Ousley and wife Lea Anne of Jacksonville; nieces, Janice Barker and husband Michael of Pasadena, CA, Rebecca Hodges and husband Byron of Clear Lake, Angela Porter and husband Greg of Tyler, and Carol Gideon and husband Anthony of Van; along with four great-nephews and four great-nieces. A special thank you is extended to Debbie Gaither and her sitter service.