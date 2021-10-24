Mary Francis Henderson
LINDALE — Mary Francis Henderson, aged 95, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home in Lindale. She was born March 11, 1926, in Memphis, Texas to the late Thomas Ward and Nora Hasseltine (Hicks) Henderson. Mary Francis was a 4th generation lifelong resident of Lindale where she was a member of First Baptist Church Lindale and in later years, attended Bethesda Community Church, previously called Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Mary Frances started her career in Tyler with the USDA and transferred to Alice, Texas where, while working, she attended Texas A&I (now A&M) in Kingsville and graduated with a Bachelor of Business. When her father passed away suddenly in 1966 she returned to Lindale, worked for the Federal Land Bank, and continued her father’s ranching business. She continued her education, earning a Master’s in Education from Stephen F. Austin. Throughout her life she worked as a rancher, taught school, and eventually retired from the Federal Land Bank. She was a member of the Texas Farm Bureau, the Texas Cattleman’s Association, and the Swan Garden Club. Mary Francis enjoyed making beautiful quilts for her beloved family. Throughout the years, she cultivated a love of the farm in her nieces and nephews, along with their children and grandchildren. Her family grew up enjoying the land she loved so deeply all her life. She and her brother have left a legacy on what is affectionately known as just “the farm” for all future generations to come. The younger generations still think all you need to do is drop a hook in the stocked ponds and you’ll automatically have a fish on the end of it. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Jean Henderson of Lindale; sister, Nora Joyce Massey of Wichita Falls; nephews, Don Massey and wife, Valerie of Wichita Falls and Steve Henderson and wife, Cindy of Marble Falls; nieces, Gail Massey Dewoody and husband, Mark of Wichita Falls, Janet Ayers and husband, Tommy of Wichita Falls, Pam Sigman and husband, Ken of Tyler, Patti Hogan and husband, Delbert of Dallas; and numerous other loving family members and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful team at Hospice of ET. Special thanks to friends, Nell, Moody, Deborah, Betty and Dorothy, Luther, Iris, Carla, for caring and calling on her over the last few years. Her friends, along with her family meant everything to her. Graveside services for Mary Frances Henderson are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Bethesda Cemetery in Lindale with Bro. Kelly Burton officiating under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Bethesda Cemetery Association.