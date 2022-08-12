Mary Fletcher Henderson
ATHENS — A Celebration for the life of Eldress Mary Fletcher Henderson has been planned for Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:00 am at the Athens Church of the Living God with Bishop R. D. Washington eulogist. Interment will be held in North Athens Cemetery under the direction of Garrett & Tucker Funeral Directors.
Mary Lou Fletcher Henderson was born on October 26,1940 in Athens, Texas to the late Sam and Emma Fletcher. She graduated Valedictorian of her Fisher High School class of 1958. She then received her beautician license from Sweats Beauty School. Mary was an avid reader and writer who later went on to complete a Certificate in Ministry from East Texas Baptist University. On June 29, 1963 Mary united with Thomas Henderon in holy matrimony and to this union were born two daughters, Shelba and Colletta.
Mrs. Henderson began her banking career at First National Bank in 1976 as the company’s first African American teller. She retired as a supervisor in 1994. Mrs. Henderson accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Providence Baptist Church, Athens, Texas. With the voice of an angel and a servant’s heart, she faithfully served at Mt.Providence until she united with the General Assembly Church of the Living God P.G.T in 1965. As her love for Christ grew, so did her courage and boldness to proclaim the gospel. She accepted her calling to ministry under the leadership of Bishop C.C. Berry Jr. in 1984 .In 1995, Eldress Henderson began pastoring the Church of the Living God Athens. During her tenure as senior pastor, the church thrived in membership and spirituality all centered around the principle of love. Her reputation for being the “Community’s Pastor” preceded her as she stood as a pillar of grace and strength. She was also affectionately known as a spiritual mother to countless pastors, ministers and laymen. Pastor Henderson was a faithful, wise and loving shepherd for the past 26 and a half years, up until she took her final breath. Eldress Henderson had a passion for community service. She served on numerous committees throughout the City of Athens. She was most recently named as Citizen of the Year 2021 by Athens Chamber of Commerce.
Eldress is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Emma Fletcher, her sister, Jimmie Johnson, and her daughter, Shelba Henderson.
Eldress Henderson transitioned from labor to reward on August 4, 2022 surrounded by close family.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memories, a dedicated and loving husband of 59 years,
Thomas Henderson, son, Kenneth Griffin, of Athens; daughter, Colletta (Lewis) Bluitt of Athens; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Public viewing at Garrett & Tucker Funeral Home 12:00- 5:00 and family visitation at Church of the Living God 6:00-8:00 pm.