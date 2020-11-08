Mary Ezelle
ARP — Mary Elizabeth Jones Ezelle was born on April 22, 1929 in Louisville, Mississippi. She had been a resident of Arp, Texas for 13 years, formerly living in Wickenburg, AZ. Mary owned and operated her own beauty salon from 1964 thru 1991. After retirement, she enjoyed sewing, crafts and playing cards with friends. As a member of TASCA, she played cards for many years.
Mary passed away at the age of 91 on October 28, 2020. As a Christian, Mary was sure of her place in Heaven. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 63 years, Marshall Ezelle; her parents Verna and J.B. Jones; her siblings James Jones, Dorris Jones and Irene Lipscomb.
Mary is survived by her children, Diane Crouch (Ron) of Arp and Eddie Ezelle (Sheila) of Palmer, Alaska. Also, two sisters, Mavis Barlow and Syble Miles, both of Florence, MS; grandchildren, Tim Crouch of Germany, Michelle Warren (Shane) of Tyler, and Marshall Ezelle (Jill) of Canada; Great-grandchildren, Kattrina Rall (Shane), Kylie Crouch, Natasha Crouch and Fallen Pierce ; and two great-great grandchildren, River and Rowen Rall.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701
