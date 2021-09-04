Mary Ethel Yarbrough-Lowry
TYLER — Mary Ethel Yarbrough-Lowry passed away August 31, 2021, in Tyler, Tx. She was born on a farm near Lindale, Tx., to Cecil Yarbrough and Mae Bundy-Yarbrough on March 6, 1922. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joe Everett Lowry, as well as three brothers, Morris, Bundy and Cecil, and two sisters, Julia Hardin and Nanny Hoover.
During World Was II, Mary worked as a Rosie Riveter and put herself through the Parkland Hospital Nursing Program in Dallas to become a Registered Nurse. She married Joe in 1952 and moved to the Starrville Community, north of Tyler, where they raised two children, Dan and Helen. She loved the rural countryside and enjoyed hiking and camping. She remained very active in the community and the Starrville Methodist Church until she moved to Atria Senior Living at Willow Park in Tyler in 2007. She continued to participate in many activities, including Bible studies and book clubs, and attended the Unity Church in Tyler.
She had many, many friends that looked to her for advice and guidance, something she gave lovingly to anyone in need.
She is survived by her children as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
A Memorial Service to honor her will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2:00 p.m. at the Starville Methodist Church, 17339 F.M. 16, Winona, Tx. Everyone whose life was touched by this wonderful woman is encouraged to come celebrate her life with us.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation be made to the East Texas Food Bank, a charity she supported for many years.
