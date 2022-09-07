Mary Elnor Holitzke
FLINT — Mary Elnor (Ellie) Holitzke was a woman full of joy and warmth. She was the quintessential “sweet southern lady” who danced her way through life with grace and charm, and was always ready with a smile. She was soft spoken, but also not afraid to stand toe-to-toe. When times were hard, she leaned on her faith and her family, and that was enough for her.
She was born in Tyler, TX on October 16,1932, and lived most of her life on Lake Palestine, actually having moved to the lake before the lake even existed. She was married to the love of her life, Pat Holitzke, for 33 years. Together they raised a family in a home filled with love and laughter. Ellie and Pat loved to travel and spent many years in Hawaii. Some of her favorite things were family gatherings, Mahjong, wine and living life to the fullest. Ellie died peacefully in her sleep at home with her faithful dog, Maci, and her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wylie Carl and Susie Butler, her loving husband, Pat Holitzke, son, Alan Adams, and siblings. She is survived by a son, Carl David Adams (Sharon), of Dallas, TX, and daughters, Sheryl Weaver (Woody) of Flint, TX, and Leah Giarrizzo (Dave) of Annapolis, MD, and Wendy Martin (Brian) of Coral Springs, Florida, her beloved grandchildren, Ryan Pumphrey (Tiffany), Cullen Adams (Stephanie), Weston Adams, Nicole Johnson, Katie Adams, Brianna Martin, Shelby Martin, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, relatives, and close friends.
Ellie was a force of nature, and a wonderful woman who lived for those around her. She was loved by everyone she met, and she will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
Services will be on Saturday, Sept 10th at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home (Hwy 64, Tyler) at 11am. Visitation will be from 10 to 11, and graveside following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lahaina United Methodist Church, at 988 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
- Alex Dominguez
“Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely…
Trending Topics
-
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill homecoming pep rally
-
TxDOT's 10-year plan includes major East Texas projects
-
Bullard Elementary teacher gets students, parents excited to attend school
-
DPS: Man arrested after leading troopers on chase starting in Smith County
-
Officials: No injuries after car hit by train in Tyler