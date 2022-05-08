Mary Ellen Moore
TYLER — Mary Ellen Moore, age 78, of Tyler passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 and was born February 6, 1944.
Visitation for Mary will be Monday, May 9th 11:00- 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Burial will be at Whitehouse Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents Ollie and Clarence; brothers Leonard, Henry, John, and Jake; sisters Patty Jo, Iwilla, Glenda; and two great-grandbabies.She is survived by her sisters Patricia and husband Ricky, Vickie; brother Clarence ‘Dub’; daughters Sandra and Kay Dee and husband Shane; grandchildren Shawn and wife Kim, Jarred, Blake and wife Sayra, Zach and wife Lauren, Jacob and wife Sydney, Ashlee, and Colten; and great-grandchildren Bailey, Cole, Cassie, Jenna, Drake, Isabella, and Connor.