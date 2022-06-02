Mary Ella Dowd
CHANDLER — Mary Ella Dowd passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital. Mary was 81 years of age and is survived by three brothers and one sister: Bobby Smith of Frankston, Mike Smith and Phillip Smith, both of Brownsboro, and Virginia Cantrell of Chandler. She is also survived by two daughters and one son: Shelly Strickland of Chandler, Angie Gentry of Troup, and Lloyd Kidd, Jr. of Brownsboro. In addition, Mary had seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the Leagueville Cemetery in Leagueville, Texas.
