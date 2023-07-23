MARY ELIZABETH STEADMAN
LITTLETON, CO — A piece of our hearts was called home to our Lord and Savior on July 18, 2023. Proceeded in death by her parents, Col Beverly ‘Bev’ E. Steadman and Mary ‘Betty’ E. Steadman as well as her brothers, Dr. J. Richard Steadman and Dr. Bevan E. Steadman, she lived a full life surrounded by family and friends. In her younger years she was an avid tennis player, loved to travel and read, fiercely rooted for her Oilers, Astros, Aggie football teams, and enjoyed the companionship of her beloved kitties. With her father, she attended the yearly 466th Bomber Group Reunions and even continued to attend after his passing. Mary’s Episcopal faith was an important aspect of her life and she spent many years devoted to The Order of the Daughters of the King. She is survived by a large family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A gentle and sweet soul, she will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A memorial service will be held in Sherman, Texas with internment to follow in West Hill Cemetery beside her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.