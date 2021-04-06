Mary Elizabeth Pryor
TYLER — Graveside services for Mary Elizabeth Pryor, 89 of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Tom Crawford officiating, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Mrs. Pryor Passed away on Thursday April 1, 2021 in Tyler. She was born February 26, 1932 in Frankston to the late Walter Leroy and Elizabeth Irene Marshall Hill. She worked as a salesperson for J.C. Penneys in Tyler for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Eugene Pryor.
Survivors are her son, Gene Pryor and wife, Paula of Whitehouse; daughter, Patricia Venengas of Tyler; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
