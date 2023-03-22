Mary Eleanor Small
TYLER — A Memorial Service for Mary Eleanor “Blue” Small (nee) Wilson is scheduled for Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Our beloved Blue died unexpectedly on March 17, 2023. Blue was born on July 15, 1944 in Tyler, TX, to parents, Randolph Knox Wilson, Jr. and Nell Wilson (nee) Hale. Blue graduated from John Tyler High School in 1962, and married the love of her life, Monty Jack Small, in 1964.
Blue was the glue to our family. She was charismatic, sassy, and loved dogs. Blue was a talented artist and jewelry maker. She loved to play Mahjong with her girlfriends and travel. Blue was preceded in death by her parents, husband Monty Jack Small, and sons Russell Phillip Small and Jack Randolph Small.
Blue is survived by her loving family to include brother R.K. Wilson III, wife Paula; nieces and nephews; Lisa Ransleben, husband Eric; Laci Moffitt, husband Donny; Melinda Tefteller, husband Matt; Russell Wilson, wife Emmy; Bronda Davis; numerous great nieces and nephews; and special friends Lottie and Alicia. ln lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA of East Texas or St. John’s Episcopal Church, 514 West Vance, Tyler, TX 75702. Visitation immediately following service at Burks Walker Tippit.