Mary E. Swann
WINNSBORO — Mrs. Mary E. Swann, age 81 of Winnsboro, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Winnsboro. She was born on October 10, 1939 in San Antonio to the late Edwin Shelton Sr. and Ellen F. Hilt Shelton.
She was a loving wife and mother and member of Oates Drive Baptist Church in Mesquite. She and Dorman moved to Winnsboro in 1998 after spending 42 years in the Dallas Area. She was a member of the DAC - Dallas and the Salesmanship club. She served as PTA President and Sunday School Teacher.
Mrs. Swann was preceded in death by parents, son, Matthew Bryon Swann Sr; grandson, Matthew Bryon Swann Jr; sisters, Ella Jean Wells and Lindy Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dorman Wayne Swann of Winnsboro, son, Mark Wayne Swann and wife, Kimberly of Winnsboro; brother, Edwin Shelton, Jr. of Scroggins, sister, Shirley Brannan of St. Lucia, Texas; four grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Beaty Funeral Home-Winnsboro 816 W. Broadway Winnsboro, TX 75494. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday at Beaty Funeral Home with Rev. Ronny Spence conducting. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro, with Dustin Swann, Terry Swann, Ricky Swann, Sabino Santiago, Jeffry Brannan, and Tye Wreyford serving as pallbearers.
