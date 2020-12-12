Mary Dell Heddins

Mrs. Heddins passed away December 10, 2020 in Tyler. She was born May 13, 1939 in the Elm Grove Community to Everett Dewitt and Willie Mae Salters Higginbotham.
Mary was a member of the Good Hope Baptist Church in Edgewood. She grew up in Canton and married Gayther Heddins on May 7, 1955. She enjoyed playing dominoes at the senior citizens center, going to the TOPS group in Mineola, playing cards with friends, watching birds and wildlife, traveling, sewing and crocheting. Mary loved her grandchildren, especially her great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Heddins is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Willie Mae Higginbotham; husband, Gayther; two sons: Billy and Kevin; brother, John “Buddy” Higginbotham; and brother-in-laws: Charles Willis and David Ashmore.
Mary is survived by her son, Tommy Heddin; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Scott Baker; daughter-in-law, Cathy Heddin; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Alma and Jerry Cornwell, Ruth Willis and Peggy Ashmore.
Pallbearers are Andrew Grabbs, Nicholas Grabbs, Jamie Wilkerson, Danny Ayers, Palmer Scott and Jackie Scott.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.kidneyfund.org.
For the safety of family and friends, masks and social distancing is required. If you are not able to wear a mask, the family will appreciate your prayers at home.