Mary Culpepper Walker
TYLER — Mary Culpepper Walker was born June 12, 1926 in Shantung, China and passed away on February 13, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
For 37 years she served with her husband, William (Bill) Levi Walker II, as IMB missionaries to Japan. After retirement from the mission field in 1986, Mary and Bill returned to the United States and continued serving in the Tyler community. Mary had a deep passion for sharing the love of Christ, was deeply committed to being a faithful friend to international families, and an avid bird watcher.
She was survived by her children: daughter Carol Walker Smith (Fred), sons William (Bill) Levi Walker III (Nancy) and Charlie Culpepper Walker (Sharon), grandchildren: Catherine Jaimes (Terry), Hannah Walker, Bill Walker IV (deceased), Haley Smith, Philip Walker, and Laura Walker, great grandchildren: Cooper Jaimes, Beckett Jaimes, and Caroline Jaimes.
Her life will be celebrated in a memorial service on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. More details will be available at a later date. The graveside service will be family only.
