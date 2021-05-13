Mary Christine Bodden Dowdy
BULLARD — Mary Christine Bodden Dowdy left her earthly home for her heavenly mansion on May 10, 2021. She was born to Beirly and Evadne Bodden December 31, 1928 in George Town Grand Cayman Island British, West Indies. She met the love of her life Edward Leon Dowdy in Panama and they married on April 12, 1947.
Mary was a dedicated Mother first and foremost. She treasured every moment with her children. She especially loved her role as GeGe. Her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of her kind spirit, faithfully serving the Lord, reading her Bible, Love for fishing and camping will live on through all of them.
She was mother to Janet E. Dowdy (widow of her son Steven Dowdy), Glen Dowdy and wife Toni, Peggy Dowdy Lustig and husband Tony, Kathy Dowdy Holdway and husband Jeff Basehore, Paul Dowdy and partner Sheridan, Johnny Dowdy and wife Donna.
She raised her children with love and devotion. Training them up with prayer, bible scriptures, Faith and Love for serving the Lord. She was truly a woman of Faith and Courage. Her words of encouragement, wisdom and sometimes comfort kept us all in line. She was an example to those around her of unconditional love.
Her spirit will be carried on by her children and their spouses, 23 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren and best friend Ruby Cannon.
She was an inspiration to all, a strong woman of Faith, a powerful prayer warrior and a life lived helping and serving others. If you needed a ride to the doctor, a meal cooked, someone to lean on, visit you in the hospital, speak at the nursing home: she was available and all you had to do was ask. She was God’s hand extended reaching out to those in need. She was loved and adored by all.
Mary received Jesus Christ as her savior in 1948 in an Assembly of God church in Red Oak Flats. She continued to be affiliated with the Assembly of God churches until her death. She served the church in many areas, as Sunday school teacher, Women’s Ministry, Deacon Board, Christ Ambassador Director and nursing home minister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward Leon Dowdy, son Steven Leon Dowdy, son-in-law Michael Holdway, granddaughters Trena Harrington and Ginger Lustig, brothers Graham Bodden and Mollison Bodden, sisters Barbara Bodden and Hepsey Donaldson and brother-in-law Mike. Sister-in-laws Myrtle Dowdy Hamilton and husband George Hamilton and Nelda Dowdy Sadler.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to: Union Grove Cemetery, Attn Mary Christine Dowdy Memorial Fund C/0 David Toole 20362 HWY 110 S Whitehouse TX 75791.
The family appreciates all the love, prayers and memories offered for our Matriarch. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.