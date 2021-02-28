Mary Catherine Pottkotter
TYLER — Mary Catherine Pottkotter peacefully and naturally passed away Feb. 19, 2021. Born in Dallas, Nov. 25, 1924, she was the sixth of nine children to parents Charles Drumwright and Lena Elizabeth (Chidester) Smith. She graduated from Sunset High School and became an accomplished artist. She taught art in both Dallas and Tyler and graced many walls in Dallas with her landscape murals.
A good and faithful servant, she was a member in her youth of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, and a member of St. James Catholic Church in Dallas before moving to Tyler in 1968. She was also an officer of the Altar Society and Mother’s Club at St. James in Dallas. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler for 53 years, serving in the Alter Society, and as Eucharistic and Table Minister for many of those years.
In 1945, she married Raymond J. Pottkotter who bravely served as an accomplished and awarded aviator in WWII and Korea. Together, they had four sons and a daughter, and were married for 61 years until his death in 2006.
She and R.J. loved hosting family gatherings at Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays, and especially Easter for their annual Easter egg hunt for their grandchildren.
She is rewarded by a large, wonderful family. Sons and their wives include Ray and Kathy, Eric and Brenda, and Chris and Beverly Pottkotter, and daughter Sandra and husband, Michael Kubiak. Another son, Tim, tragically passed away in 2000.
Pottkotter grandchildren (and spouses) include; Carla Cormier, Laura (Heath) Boyd, Heidi (J) Frederick, Andy Pottkotter, Amy (Andy) Lundgren, Katie (Karl) Demarest, Cody Pottkotter, Darrell Lawson, Maggie (Coleson) Lechner, Hayden (Jillian) Pottkotter, Garrison (Rebecca) Pottkotter. Ten great grandchildren, Ian (Ashleigh) Huntsinger, Caroline and Carsen Frederick, Emily, Sofia and Josie Massey, Olivia and Tanner Lundgren, Claire and Ben Lechner, Lucy and Millie Pottkotter.
Besides her family, she is survived by Sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pottkotter and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, all six brothers, two sisters, and all of their respective spouses, being the last of her Smith family generation.
Her remains have been in the care of Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler Texas. Because the family wishes not to endanger anyone from Covid 19, graveside services only will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden, 7825 S. Broadway, Tyler, at 2 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. In lieu of flowers, or if you wish, contributions may be made in her memory to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, or the Tyler Catholic School Foundation, both of Tyler.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
4A Girls Basketball: Dallas Pinkston edges Brownsboro
-
2A Girls Basketball: Martin's Mill in regionals for 16th straight year
-
Letter to the Editor: Readers sound off on Schaefer, Gohmert, Abbott
-
East Texas Crisis Center sees significant damages after many pipes freeze, burst during winter storm
-
Dina Laniese Rushing