Mary Boudreaux Knowles
TYLER — Graveside services for Mary Alice Boudreaux Knowles, 92, will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler, Texas with Pastor Mike Ford of Hill Creek Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler.
Mary Alice Knowles, 92, of Tyler, Texas went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was born to the late Marcus Dodson and Gracie Mae Morris Dodson on January 18, 1929 in San Benito, Texas and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Brownsville, Texas in 1947.
Mary grew up in San Benito, Texas and graduated from San Benito High in 1946 with a college entrance high school diploma. Mary attended Brownsville Junior College for two years before transferring to Southwest Texas State Teachers’ College, graduating in 1950 with a degree in English and Secondary Education. She taught school in Brownsville, San Antonio, and, mainly, in Tyler, Texas for over 30 years, for Tyler Independent School District and Tyler Rose Garden Academy. Shopping was always a treat with Mary for she never failed to have a mini re-union with one of her former students. Mary was fond of traveling and was especially proud of her involvement with Aggie Moms.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, mother Gracie Mae Asher and step-father Rea E. Asher, and her first husband Malcolm M. Boudreaux, whom she married in 1952. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Thomas G. Knowles.
Left to cherish the memory of Mary are her children; Brian D. Boudreaux (Debbie), Rea S. Boudreaux (Sharon), Maureen L. Boudreaux-Stahl (Eric), and step-children; Mark Knowles, Steven Knowles (Jessica), and Glenn Knowles (Lisa), grandchildren; Asher Rea Boudreaux, Phillip Knowles, Tommy Knowles, Evan Knowles, Amy Knowles, Denim Holley, Shelley Jabbour, Kristin Stahl, and great-grandchildren; Lily Grace Stahl, Aiden Jabbour, and Adilyn Jabbour, and sister in-law, Valerie Murphy.
Memorial donations can be made to the Hospice of East Texas. Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX. 75701.