QUITMAN — Mary Ann Vaughn was born in Myrtle Springs, Texas on August 28, 1944 to Glen Worth Sr. and Reba Arlou (Burns) Stovall and passed from this life the morning of August 14, 2020 at her home in Quitman, Texas from the complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Mary Ann lived in several areas of East Texas since her father was a Baptist minister. She started to school in Myrtle Springs and then attended school in Jacksonville twice, New Salem, and Judson Grove near Longview. She finished as Valedictorian of the 1962 graduating class of New Summerfield High school in New Summerfield, Texas. She then attended Tyler Junior College and graduated with an Associate’s degree in business. She went to work for Massey and Brown Sporting Goods in Tyler in 1964 and worked there for seven years. At the onset of Tyler State College, now University of Texas at Tyler, she became the secretary of the Dean of Admissions and Records. March 12, 1971 she was married to Donald Vaughn and a readymade family of two children at First Baptist Church in Grand Saline where her father was Pastor. She would not attend Jacksonville College because she did not want to marry a preacher and she did not marry a preacher but, to show that God has a sense of humor, her husband surrendered to the ministry in 1973 and accepted the Pastorate of Calvary Baptist Church in Golden, Texas where they moved in 1974. Mary Ann worked as a substitute teacher for Quitman schools for awhile and then started her own day care where she kept many kids that she considered her own. When her youngest child started to school, she went to work for Wood County in the Tax Assessor-Collector’s office where she made many lifelong friends and retired as Supervisor of the Automobile registration section after nineteen years service. She enjoyed her family, friends, reading, cooking, RVing and traveling. She was a very faithful pastor’s wife and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Mineola, Texas at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Rev. Glen and Reba Stovall, an infant sister Gail Stovall, and older brother Glen Worth
Stovall Jr.
She is survived by her husband Donald Roy “Don” Vaughn of Quitman, TX, daughter Traci Dawn Thompson of Daingerfield, TX, sons, Randall Lyn Vaughn I (Dawn) of Bivins, TX, Glen Ervin Vaughn (Karen) of Buena Vista, Colorado, sister DeAnn Sellers of West Plains, Missouri, sister-in-law Mary Stovall of Whitehouse, TX. Grandsons Regan Thompson, Andrew Simmons, Austin Vaughn, Kolton Vaughn, Randall Lyn Vaughn II, Darryl Harris, Cash Harris, Granddaughter Briana Beard, eight great grand children, five nephews and one niece.