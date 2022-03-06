Mary Ann Roberts Ogle Aid
TYLER — Mary Ann Roberts Ogle Aid, 87, went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2022. Ann was born on September 20, 1934 in West Plains, Missouri, the daughter of Emo & Ralph Roberts.
Ann married Herb Ogle on November 6, 1953, shortly before Herb enlisted in the Army. After all four sons were in school, Ann achieved a nursing degree from Mary Hardin Baylor, beginning her career as an ER Nurse at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. Ann managed a household of boys, countless pets and multiple moves around the U.S. At each new home, Ann was quick to establish the family in a church home while developing lifetime friendships in each community.
After Herb’s passing, Ann reconnected with childhood classmate Joe Aid, and married April 9, 1994. Ann gained four stepchildren. As a connoisseur of all things, Ann filled every empty space in their home with beautiful items of all sorts as well as gifts of the most obscure kinds to keep on hand for all who came through her front door, namely, her grandkids.
Ann was quick to share her pride in her family and made sure each family member knew of her love and pride of them. Ann loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a fervent pray warrior for each of her family and many more in her life.
Ann had many wonderful friendships and there are far too many to list by name. In recent years, Ann was blessed with private healthcare support from Joanna Hicks who became a daily wingwoman and supporter in challenging aging issues. Additional blessings came from her compassionate medical support with gratefulness to Dr. Coltman.
Ann was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Ogle; husband, Herbert Ogle and Joe Aid; brother, Roy Roberts. She is survived by her loving family, sister, Johna Hanshaw; sons, Kirby Ogle, Scott Ogle, Skip Ogle and wife, Stephanie; stepchildren Jon Mark Aid, Michael Aid and his wife, Tammi, Andrea Aid Buerky and her husband, Gareth, and Richard Aid and wife, Kelly. Countless others called Ann “mom” over the years; however, it was being “Nana” to her 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren that brought her the greatest joy.
Graveside services will be held this summer at Howell County Memorial Park, West Plains, Missouri. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of East Texas (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org) 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.