LARUE — A funeral service for Mary Ann Maze of LaRue, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Poynor Cemetery.
Mary was born on January 6, 1952 in Leslie County, Kentucky and passed away on August 7, 2021 in Tyler. Mary was a nurse for over twenty years. She always had a caring heart and a loving personality. Her family was her world. She had many interests and talents including making flower arrangements, and spending time outside taking care of her yard and animals. Christmas was always her favorite time of the year because it allowed her to have all of her family together at one time.
She was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Sarah (Profitt) Clark; son, Harold Duane Maze Jr.; grandson, Brandon Sean Owens; granddaughter, Meagan Maze; and brothers, John and Rick Clark.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 51 years, Harold Maze Sr. of LaRue; daughter Tammie Havelka and husband Ray of Bland, Missouri, son Jammie Maze and wife Rashonda of Brownsboro, daughter-in-law, Laura Maze of Murchison and daughter Melissa Owens and husband Chad of LaRue. Her siblings are Eugene Clark, Richard Clark and Donna Brown, all of Ohio. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Brittany, Tristan, Tyler, Caleigh, Courtney, Sarah, Emily, Aiden, Payton, Caitlin and Olivia; great-grandchildren Jordan, Braelyn, Maylah and Milynne; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Brittany, Courtney, Sarah, Emily, Caleigh, Payton, Caitlin and Olivia with honorary pallbearers Tristan, Tyler and Aiden.