Mary Ann Koerth Rogers
CANTON — A visitation for Ann Rogers will be held on June 27th at 10am, with an 11am memorial service to follow at the First United Methodist Church in Canton.
Mary Ann Koerth Rogers, 76, passed from this life on May 5th. She was born October 25, 1946 to Alexander & Dorothy Blackburn Koerth in Port Arthur, TX. Ann graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965. She then attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and earned a B.A. degree in Education. In 1970 she moved to Houston to begin her teaching career.
In June 1970 she married Larry Ellis Rogers of Canton. During Larry’s tenure with Mobil Pipeline they lived in various Texas towns before moving to Michigan where their only daughter, Kimberley, was born. They were then transferred overseas, living in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, before making Canton their home in 1983.
Ann began teaching again in 1984 with the Canton Independent School District. She taught fourth grade for 26 years. They became members of First United Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday School. Ann retired from CISD in 2010. She loved to read, travel, work and complete The NY Times Crossword Puzzle, cook and garden.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Kent Koerth and niece Bobbi Rogers. Ann is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry; daughter Kimberley; Brother-in-law and wife Danny & Kay Rogers; Sister-in-law Jane Koerth; Nephews Craig Rogers and Clay Koerth; and Nieces Kristi Koerth Vannett, Margaret Rogers Smith and Melanie Rogers McClung.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations are made in Ann’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association or to the Bobbi Rogers 4-H Scholarship Fund (located at the Van Zandt County Extension Office in the Courthouse Annex building).