Mary Ann Jones
COPPELL — Mary Ann Jones was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 26, 2023 in Coppell, Texas after a brief illness. She will be missed.
Born October 26, 1936, in Jacksonville, Texas to Lola Mae and Jobie Ross Smith, Mary Ann grew up near her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins - including her beloved Mama Fling. There was a lot of hard work but also a lot of love.
After graduating from Jacksonville High School, Mary Ann went to Federal Business School and Tyler Junior College. Soon after graduating she married Jeff Jones and began work as the Executive Secretary. She excelled at her job, but decided to stay at home to be a full-time Mom to her daughter and, later, her son. She kept her award-winning typing and shorthand skills from getting rusty by being the bookkeeper and secretary for Jeff as he left teaching to take over his family’s business, Tyler Piano Company.
Mary Ann was blessed with interior decorating skills that she used to keep her home looking beautiful, especially enjoying decorating for Christmas and entertaining her friends at many dinner parties over the years. She was always involved in her children’s lives, becoming active in leadership roles in the PTA, and carting them back and forth to their many activities and continuing to help out in any way she was needed over all the years.
Mary Ann was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler starting in 1964, teaching Sunday School in the youth department and serving on the Welcome Committee, among other roles. She and Jeff watch GABC grow from a few hundred members when they joined to more than 16,000 members in their 48 years as members of the church. After moving to Coppell, Texas in 2010 to be close to their son, they joined another great church - First Baptist Grapevine. Church has always been an important part of her life.
Friends have also been important to her - Mary Ann lit up a room with her smile, never met a stranger, and made friends easily. She cherished her many close friends - hosting regular bridge nights and going on monthly birthday lunches with the “girls” as well as couples’ trips where the women usually let their husbands tag along.
Nothing made Mary Ann happier than being with her grandchildren, Austin and Chandler, and she was the best Mother and Grandmother one could hope to have.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephews, Jobie Ralph Smith Jr. and Jimmie Smith of Arlington, Texas. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jeff; her daughter, Donna Jones and son-in-law Jack Abbott of San Diego, California; her son, Scott Jones of Coppell; her grandson, Austin Williams of Brooklyn, New York; and granddaughter, Chandler Williams of San Rafael, California; her step-grandchildren, Brittany and Dominic Abbott of San Diego, California; the best-ever brother, Jobie Ralph Smith and his wife Karen of Arlington; her brothers-in-law, Sam C. Jones and wife Mary Helen and James Jones and wife Kay; as well as many wonderful cousins, and long-time Christian friends.
A graveside ceremony will be held at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, with Rev. C.D. Walker officiating, followed by a memorial service at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, in Tyler at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. David Dykes officiating, with visitation between 1-2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jack Abbott, Mike Fagg, Johnny Wayne Fling, Sammy Fling, Tom Perryman and Jim Powell.
If desired, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 3001 Robertson Road, Tyler, Texas 75701 (www.mealsonwheelsetx.org).