Mary Ann Hubl
CORINTH — Mary Ann Hubl, 82, of Corinth, TX, passed away on August 6 2022. She was born February 11, 1940 to Monroe and Ida McCain in Gothenburg, NE.
In 1959, she met LeRoy Hubl in Hastings, NE, and they wed in February 1960, going on to have three children, Jerome, Teresa and Patricia. They settled in Oklahoma City, OK in the early 1960s and was very active in their church and community. They were counselors and hosted many exchange students through YFU in the Oklahoma City area during the mid-to-late 1970s. Mary Ann sang in the choir at St. Charles Borromeo for many years. In the early 1980s, they moved to Yukon, Ok and Mary Ann was part of the Altar Society at St. John Nepomuk. After retirement, Mary Ann and LeRoy traveled for many years in their RV and made many friends around the country. They then settled in Chandler, TX and Mary Ann played the piano at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
She had many hobbies which included baking, sewing and Swedish embroidery. Many of her friends and families now have heirloom blankets of her Swedish embroidery.
Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her brothers, Denise, Douglas and Sam McCain and their families; her three children, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 6pm to 7pm at the funeral home. The funeral will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11AM at The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, 602 N. Old Orchard Ln., Lewisville, Tx 75077.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions can be made in Mary Ann’s memory to: The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, Music Department, 602 N. Old Orchard ln., Lewisville, TX 75077.
A private interment will occur at a later date.