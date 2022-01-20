Mary Ann Calme
TYLER — A requiem Mass for Mary Ann Calme, 84, of Tyler will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with the Very Rev. Hank Lanik officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Inurnment will be a private event.
Mrs. Calme passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Tyler. She was born April 14, 1937 in Erlanger, KY to Bluford Paul and Roslinda Bolte Fleek.
Mary Ann was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish. She graduated from Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More College) in Covington, Kentucky where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She taught for three years prior to her marriage and then spent the next 13 years as a stay at home wife and mother. In 1976 she returned to teaching at St. Bernard Catholic School in Louisville, KY. After moving to Texas in 1982, she began teaching at St. Gregory in Tyler, TX. She retired in 1994 to spend time with her grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Calme. She is survived by her loving family including her brother, Bluford B. Fleek of Mobile, AL; her children and their spouses, Karen and John Goforth of Tyler, Beth and Patrick Kuhns of Nacogdoches, Kevin and Heather Calme of Littleton, Colorado, and Jennifer and John Carcasi of San Antonio; her 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann loved spending time with her grandchildren, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid Bridge player and she enjoyed family vacations with her children and grandchildren. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports and perform. She attended as many of their sporting events and recitals as possible.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Tyler Catholic School Foundation, P.O. Box 131175, Tyler, TX 75713 (https://tcsf.net).