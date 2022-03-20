Mary Alice Morrison
TYLER — Mary Alice Caperton Morrison was born in Ben Wheeler Texas February 9,1923 and joined her Lord & Savior March 17, 2022 in Tyler Texas.
Services will be held on Monday March 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. A brief burial service will follow at 3:00 pm at Holly Springs Cemetery in Martins Mill, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home
Officiating services will be John Prestridge and Elwood Stetson Of Tyler.
Mary was a medical assistant and Nurse and worked for Dr. Frank, Green, Dr., Sterling Moore and Dr. Lloyd Olsen as well as serving as volunteer Chaplain for Southside Bank, Market Ministries and others.
Mary Alice as she was known was preceded in death by her parents, Commodore & Lottie Caperton; brother, Buel Caperton and wife Lora; sister and husband, Peggy and James Black and brother-in-law, Sid Finklea.
She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Ron & Donna Morrison of Chandler; daughter and son -in-law, Bobby & Becky Hood of Edom; grandchildren, Molly and husband Mike Little, Emily Wilson and Evan Morrison and great-grandchildren Matthew, Jacob, and Stella Morrison, Audrey Wilson and Presley Little; sister, Virginia Finklea; and several nieces and nephews.
Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers
If desired memorials may be made to Grace Community Church or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation.
The family acknowledges and appreciates the caregivers and all that helped in her final days.