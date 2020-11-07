Mary Alice Hogue Herrington

Mary Alice Clarke Hogue Herrington was born in Mount Pleasant, Texas, on March 27, 1931, to George and Thelma Clarke. She was the second of two daughters. Growing up, her older sister Romania Clarke Wittstruck was her best friend and “protector”, always looking out for Mary Alice. She graduated from Denison High School in Denison, Texas. On July 10, 1949, Mary Alice married Monty Carl Hogue, a World War II navy veteran. They began their married life in Stephenville, Texas, following Monty’s oil career which required 34 moves throughout their loving marriage. They had two children: Myron Cody and Romie Carla. Mary Alice courageously followed her husband with her two children all over the world living in Denmark, Portuguese Guinea, Louisiana, Tunisia, Texas, Alaska, Canada, and Oklahoma. When asked which location was her favorite, she would reply, “All of them. Each place had something unique that I enjoyed and appreciated.” She and Monty continued their travels after his retirement from the oil industry. Unfortunately, this time period was too brief with Monty’s unexpected passing in 1989, ending their 40 years of marriage.
Displaying her courageous heart, Mary Alice continued her life with optimism and began to travel the world with her devoted friend Annita McReynolds. They traveled with the Texas Garden Club visiting Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Galápagos Islands, Europe, Russia, to name a few destinations. Mary Alice also volunteered and had may hobbies to keep her busy. She played tennis, sewing, crochet, ceramics, crafts, and golf. It was her participation in a golf tournament that led her to meeting her second husband retired Lt. Colonel Nolan E. (“Pat”) Herrington, also a World War II veteran.
They were married on April 3, 1997, and lived in Bullard, Texas, for 22 years in the close-knit community of Emerald Bay on Lake Palestine. Once more, Mary Alice adapted to her new life with grace and finesse. Over the years, she and Pat traveled the world and enjoyed seeing their blended family comprising of nine children, 24 grandchildren, and numerous great- grandchildren.
Following Pat’s passing in March 2019, Mary Alice again displayed her moxie by opening a new chapter of life moving to Sealy, Texas, in August 2020, to be near her son and his family. She enjoyed Sealy and looked forward to socializing and meeting new friends once the COVID pandemic ends.
With inspirational optimism, Mary Alice embodied the Bible verse:
In her final act of generosity and teaching others, Mary Alice donated her body to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School for research. Due to the current pandemic, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date when we can gather without barriers or concerns.
In lieu of customary remembrances, a donation in Mary Alice’s memory may be directed to the Emerald Bay Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 891, Bullard, TX 75757; the Brookwood Community, 1752 FM 1489, Brookshire, TX 77423, www.brookwoodcommunity.org; or SIRE Therapeutic Horseback Riding, 11211 Katy Frwy, Suite 660, Houston, TX 77079, www.sire-htec.org. Her family appreciates the outpouring of love and support.