Mary Adelia Elliott Jernigan
ARP — Mary Adelia Elliott Jernigan, age 95, of Arp, Texas departed this earthly life and went into the arms of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 25, 2021. Mary was born September 5, 1926, to John Edward and Ruth Barron Elliott, in Smith County, Texas.
She married the love of her life Claude William Jernigan on July 7, 1947, and were blessed with two children, a son, Claude William (Bill), Jr. and daughter, Linda. After her husband’s death, Mary supported her family as a secretary in various businesses and selling real estate.
Mary was a devoted Christian and member of Sharon Baptist Church. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, quilting, working crossword puzzles, reading, gardening, researching family history and listening to Southern Gospel music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Burl Elliott and wife Willean, brother, Glen Elbert Elliott and wife Ellen and brother-in-law Wayne Phillips. She is survived by her daughter Linda Jernigan Horton, her son Dr. Bill Jernigan and wife Norma, and sister Mildred Elliott Phillips. Also left to cherish her memory are her five grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held November 1 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Lloyd James Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Williams Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Darrin Deck, Charlie Horton, Jared Deck, Glen Elliott, Mike Masters and Isaiah Odajima.
Memorial donations may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 12216 CR 3226, Arp, TX. 75750 or Williams Cemetery, P.O. Box 132795, Tyler, TX 75713.