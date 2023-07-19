Marvin William Terrell Jr.
LAFAYETTE, LA — Interment Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Overton City Cemetery - Overton, TX for Marvin William “M.W.” Terrell, Jr. ,94, who passed away on July 15, 2023.
“M.W.”, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Marvin Terrell and the former Faye Lewis.
He is survived by his wife of 75 YEARS, JoAnn Bishop Terrell; sons, Michal W. Terrell and Dave Terrell; daughter, Toni Terrell Lowenstein; grandchildren, Mickey Terrell (Lisa), Megan Terrell (Monica), Evan Terrell, Lesley Terrell Roberts (Steve), Jeff Terrell (Jayme), Stacy Lowenstein Hale (Wesley), and Barret Lowenstein (Brittany); twelve great-grandchildren, Emery, Elise, Easton, Kyson, Cole, Rhett, Elliott, Cameron, Grace, Jaxson, Palmer, and Rhys; and brother, Laurence Terrell (Charlene).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Faye Terrell.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Terrell family at: www.delhommefuneralhome.com
Marvin William “M.W.” Terrell, Jr. and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA.
