Marvin Junie Golden
TYLER — Marvin Junie Golden, age 90, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Marvin was born on Sunday, November 15, 1931 in Tyler, Texas.
Marvin was a proud army veteran who served in the Korean war and was a Sergeant 1st class for 4 years. After his time in the military, Marvin worked for the city of Tyler in the engineering department for 4 years, the Tyler Police Department for 16 years which consisted of a patrol officer to the captain of criminal investigations. He also was an investigator for the state of Texas in the welfare department, and enjoyed serving his community. Marvin was a devoted husband to his wife of 61 years, Dolores, which he took care of during her lengthy illness. He was also a very supportive father and grandfather. If he wasn’t spending precious time with his family, Marvin was in his yard gardening, which he loved to do. Marvin will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Marvin is survived by his children, Harold Glenn Golden, and Ronald Marvin Golden; brother, Raymond Roy Golden; grandchild, Daryl Wayne Golden; and great-grandchildren, Michael Wayne Golden, and Issac Wayne Golden.
Marvin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores Ward Golden; daughter, Karen Denise Golden; parents, Alvie H. and Idell Golden; siblings, Loraine Golden Sloan, Howard Golden, and Cecil Ray Golden; and great-grandchild, Brittany Marie Golden.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 pm, following the graveside service at 3:00 pm at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.