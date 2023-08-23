Marvin Joe Angle
JACKSONVILLE — Marvin Joe Angle, devoted husband, loving father, respected attorney, civic leader, and committed follower of Christ, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Tyler, Texas, after succumbing to sudden health complications. He was 77. Prior to his passing, Joe and Judy, his wife of 55 years, lived in Jacksonville, Texas for 47 years.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife Judy Weatherly Angle and their two adoring children, John Harrison Angle (Seattle, WA) and Mary Claire Angle (Georgetown, TX), his sister-in-law Nancy Weatherly Salyer (Doug) (Albuquerque, NM), nieces Rebecca Dodd Hixon (Grant) (Houston, TX), Tamara Angle Hitt (Shawn) (College Station, TX), Katherine Angle Wood (John) (Bolling Springs, SC), nephews Bobby Dodd (Beth) (San Antonio, TX), Jim Salyer (Melinda) (Georgetown, TX), Jeff Salyer (Jennifer) (Albuquerque, NM), numerous great-nieces and -nephews, as well as countless dear friends. Joe further left behind Milton Friedman Angle, the family’s beloved dog.
Joe was born on September 1, 1945, in Marshall, Texas, to Marvin Giger Angle and Pauline (Wilson) Angle, the third of four children. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1963, received a BA in History from Stephen F. Austin in 1967, a Masters in History from UT Austin in 1969, and then served in the United States Air Force (staff sergeant) for four years before entering law school. Joe received a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Baylor Law School in 1976. Joe insisted that he and Judy, his high school sweetheart, not get married until both of them had at least one degree. Judy completed her degree in record time and they married in 1968.
Following law school, Joe and Judy moved to Jacksonville where Joe joined the Norman Law Firm, eventually becoming a partner with the firm. Joe developed a successful transactional law practice in real estate, probate, estate planning, and municipal law as Jacksonville’s City Attorney, but opposing counsel learned early not to underestimate Joe’s abilities in the courtroom, where Joe’s sincerity and gentlemanly approach often won the day with local juries.
Joe’s Christian faith governed everything he did, whether it be family, work, church, or community. Joe was a tireless volunteer, striving to make Jacksonville and East Texas a better place to live. His faith extended well-beyond the doors of his church, motivating his involvement in educational, healthcare, political, and youth/scouting activities.
Joe served as an Elder in various Presbyterian churches for 54 years, beginning with his time being stationed in New Jersey with the Air Force. As an Elder at Tyler Presbyterian Church, Joe was the chairman of the building committee for both the sanctuary and fellowship hall projects. His love of history led to him teaching church history for many years to high school students in the church. Joe further helped establish the TPC Choir and the church’s scout troop.
Joe’s community involvement included serving as President of the Jacksonville Rotary Club, Jacksonville Library Board, Cherokee County Bar Association, and the Jacksonville High School Band Boosters, Chairman of Jacksonville United Fund, Director of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Director of Nan Travis Hospital, Chairman of the Cherokee County Republican Party, Trustee for Nan Travis Foundation, and Boy Scout scoutmaster (Troops 416 and 131). Joe was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, was awarded The Legion of Honor Award by The Chapel of the Four Chaplains, and not insignificantly, was a longstanding member of the Order of the Churn.
Joe was one of the last surviving members of the Yesterdays, a 15-piece nostalgia ensemble with a “big band” sound. He played the trumpet.
In addition, many locals still recall Joe whimsically playing the role of Elwood P. Dowd in the Mary Chase play, “Harvey”. His initial performance was at Lon Morris College in 1977 and later reprised the role at the Rusk Civic Theater in 1996. Like Elwood P. Dowd, Joe would recommend pleasant.
Marvin Joe Angle was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Pauline (Wilson) Angle, his sister Delphine (Angle) Dodd, and his brothers John Franklin Angle and Donnie Lee Angle.
Services will be held Friday, August 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Tyler Presbyterian Church, 4554 FM 2813, Flint, TX, with visitation one hour before the service. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tyler Presbyterian Church Building Fund, or the charity of your choice.