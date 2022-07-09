Marvin D. Boatright
TYLER — Funeral services for Marvin D. Boatright, age 83 of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Bud Allred and Pastor Tom Saali officiating. A private interment will be held at Lindale City Cemetery. Marvin passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. He was born July 22, 1938, in Tecumseh, Missouri to the late Orville and Ruby Ella (Powers) Boatright. Marvin had recently moved to Tyler where he was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, and was previously of Mineola and Lindale, Texas. He served his country in the United States Navy and later retired after 30 years of building homes in Tyler including his own home and for other family members. Marvin was a member of the Tyler Area Home Builders Association and enjoyed carpentry, bowling, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed volunteering for Casas for Casa building many of their miniature houses and spent many years as Scout Master for Troop 359 in Whitehouse. He was well known for his generous and caring spirit. Marvin was preceded in death by wife, Carol Jean Boatright; siblings, Wilda Smith, Mary Pullen, Effie Donabauer, Ralph Boatright, and Shirley Boatright. Marvin is survived by his wife, Pat Boatright of Tyler; son, Brian Boatright and wife, Danielle of Georgia; stepson, Randy Crawford and wife, Antj`e of Ft. Worth; stepdaughter, Karen Crawford of Whitehouse; granddaughter, Trisha Boatright of Georgia; sister, Julie Daffern of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Peggy Simmons Barker and husband, Calvin of Lindale; sister-in-law, Barbara Jackson and husband, Dick of Whitehouse; nephews, Jimmy Jackson and wife, Carri of Whitehouse, Johnny Jackson and wife, Denise of Bullard; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.