Marvin Allan Bradley
HOUSTON — Marvin ‘Allan’ Bradley, aged 71, residing in Houston, TX, passed away at 1 am on Friday, October 28th from complications following a major aortic dissection in his heart.
Allan, born on August 15, 1951 grew up in Tyler, TX, was the son of Ann and Harvey D Bradley. After graduating Stephen F. Austin University, he went on to become a furniture salesman and later opened his own business called The Silk Greenhouse, where he showed off his talents at creating beautiful silk plants. Several years later he started working in sales at David Weekley Homes and eventually became Beverly’s sales partner. They made a great team!
On July 29, 1983 Allan and Beverly were married. Allan is survived by his wife, Beverly, sister, Gayle Helms, daughters Tamberly and Alicia, and grandchildren, Bradley, Braden, Elliana and Amelia.
Allan lived a full life and enjoyed many hobbies including pawn shopping, golfing, fishing, keeping greenies in his pocket for any dog he came across and finding various items to refurbish and donate to those in need. He lived for his sweet dog, Laci, who he took with him everywhere he went. You could always see him driving around in his truck with Laci hanging out the window, or sitting next to him on the stool at the casino.
There will be a celebration of Allan’s life at Second Baptist Church, Hanaker Chapel, 6400 Woodway Dr., Houston, TX 77057
Allan was known for striking up conversations with strangers everywhere he went. He genuinely loved helping others and was a selfless and caring man.
Should you prefer to make a donation to Allan’s favorite charity please do so at Petsfurpeople.org/donate